Crestview upends Paulding

Kaylee Wolford (2) and Lexi Gregory (3) block a Paulding hit during Thursday’s key match against the visiting Lady Panthers. Crestview won 17-25, 25-15, 25-19 and 25-20. It was the first NWC loss this season for Paulding, and it created a three way tie for first with Crestview and Columbus Grove. Gregory was 25-25 serving with two aces, 17 kills and 26 digs. The Lady Knights (14-5, 6-1 NWC) will travel to Delphos St. John’s on Saturday. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent