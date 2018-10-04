Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 7

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Week No. 7 of the high school football season features a handful of games that can be considered toss ups, which makes it all the more fun to play Pigskin Pick’Em.

Last week, I was 18-2 picking games, while guest selector Robbie Breese was 16-4. Both of us were wrong on Ottawa-Glandorf-Shawnee (Shawnee won), and I missed on Celina-Defiance (Defiance won). Breese correctly picked Defiance, but missed on Paulding-Delphos Jefferson (Paulding won), Wayne Trace and Fairview (Fairview won) and Edgerton-Hicksville (Edgerton won).

After six weeks, my overall record is 103-33, while the guest selectors have combined to go 100-36.

This week’s guest selector is Crestview High School sophomore Wyatt Richardson, who runs cross country for the Knights. Richardson and Bob Barnes take many of the great pictures you see on the Van Wert independent. Out of 20 games, we differ on five.

Elida (2-4) at Van Wert (4-2)

This game makes me nervous, simply because Elida knocked off much improved Defiance 46-42 in Week No. 4. However, Van Wert is playing well offensively and defensively, and both of us are picking the Cougars to make it four consecutive wins.

Truxell: Van Wert; Richardson: Van Wert

Crestview (5-1) at Ada (2-4)

The Knights are coming off an emotional 50-49 win at Spencerville, a game that was very physical. The Bulldogs have given up 125 points in their last two games. Look for the Crestview Express to keep rolling.

Truxell: Crestview; Richardson: Crestview

Columbus Grove (4-2) at Spencerville (4-2)

Columbus Grove is in sole possession of first place in the NWC. Spencerville needs a win to stay in the conference title chase, and Crestview fans are rooting for a Spencerville win. This is one of the games where we differ – I like the Bearcats to win, while Richardson thinks the Bulldogs will stay undefeated in conference play.

Truxell: Spencerville; Richardson: Columbus Grove

Paulding (2-4) at Allen East (3-3)

At least in my mind, this is one of the toss up games. Paulding has enjoyed back-to-back victories, while Allen East has done the same, outscoring their opponents 85-13. Which team will make it three straight wins? In a somewhat mild upset, I’m going with Paulding, while Richardson is picking Allen East.

Truxell: Paulding; Richardson: Allen East

Ayersville (2-4) at Wayne Trace (3-3)

The Raiders have faint playoff hopes. They’ll need to win out and probably get some help to get in, but it is possible. Using the one game at a time approach, we both like Wayne Trace to win this one.

Truxell: Wayne Trace; Richardson: Wayne Trace

Bluffton (1-5) at Delphos Jefferson (1-5)

Both teams have struggled this season, and some may consider this game a toss-up. However, both of us are taking the Pirates in this one.

Truxell: Bluffton; Richardson: Bluffton

Other games:

WBL

Ottawa-Glandorf (2-4) at Defiance (4-2)

Truxell: Defiance; Richardson: Defiance

Kenton (3-3) at Shawnee (2-4)

Truxell: Kenton; Richardson: Kenton

St. Marys Memorial (6-0) at Bath (0-6)

Truxell: St. Marys; Richardson: St. Marys

Wapakoneta (5-1) at Celina (4-2)

Truxell: Wapakoneta; Richardson: Wapakoneta

GMC

Holgate (2-4) at Antwerp (4-2)

Truxell: Antwerp; Richardson: Antwerp

Fairview (4-2) at Hicksville (3-3)

Truxell: Fairview; Richardson: Fairview

Edgerton (6-0) at Tinora (2-4)

Truxell: Edgerton; Richardson: Edgerton

MAC

Parkway (1-5) at New Bremen (3-3)

Truxell: New Bremen; Richardson: Parkway

Versailles (2-4) at Marion Local (6-0)

Truxell: Marion Local; Richardson: Marion Local

Minster (5-1) at St. Henry (4-2)

Truxell: Minster; Richardson: Minster

Fort Recovery (3-3) at Anna (4-2)

Truxell: Anna; Richardson: Fort Recovery

Coldwater (6-0) at Delphos St. John’s (1-5) (Saturday)

Truxell: Coldwater; Richardson: Coldwater

Others

Lima Central Catholic (6-0) at Columbus East (2-4)

Truxell: Lima CC; Richardson: Lima CC

Lima Sr. (1-5) at Toledo St. Francis DeSales (3-3)

Truxell: St. Francis DeSales; Richardson: Lima Sr.

If you would like to be a a guest selector, simply email sports@thevwindependent.com.