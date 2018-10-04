2 arraigned, 3 others appear in Common Pleas Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Two people were arraigned on grand jury indictments, two people appeared for change of plea hearings, while a fifth person signed a time waiver during a fairly light week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Those arraigned included:

Cody Robbins, 29, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, who entered not guilty pleas to one count each of improper handling of a weapon in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon, each a felony of the fourth degree; and one count each of carrying a concealed weapon and driving while under a licenses suspension, each a misdemeanor of the first degree.

He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 2 p.m. Friday, October 19.

Brian Ferryman, 36, of Tiline, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to one count of theft, a felony of the fifth degree. A $10,000 cash bond was set in the case and Ferryman is scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 17.

Those who appeared for change of plea hearings are as follows:

Nathaniel Thomas, 40, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree (downgraded from a felony of the third degree). Judge Martin D. Burchfield scheduled sentencing for 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 10.

Megan Miner, 23, of Lima, changed her plea to guilty to one count of theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree (reduced from a fifth-degree felony). She was then sentenced to seven days in jail, with credit for three days served, and must report to jail at 10 a.m. Monday, October 8. She was also ordered to make restitution to the victim in the amount of $18.48.

Also Wednesday, Jose Sanchez, 39, of Van Wert, appeared in court and signed a waiver of his constitutional right to a speedy trial, and then requested additional time to prepare his case, which was granted.