Thomas L. Brenneman

Thomas L. Brenneman, 67, of Delphos, passed away Saturday, September 29, 2018, at the Cleveland Clinic after a brief battle with leukemia.

He was born March 4, 1951, the youngest son of Nile M. and Elizabeth J. “Betty” (Humphreys) Brenneman, who both preceded him in death. On July 25, 1970, he married the former Vivian Kill, who died February 11, 1972. He then married Carolyn Thorburn until the couple divorced in 1990. On August 12, 2005, he married Bobbie Axe, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Sandra (Douglas) Knauf of Canton; twin sons, James (Sunny) Brenneman of Jersey City, New Jersey, and Jason (Linda) Brenneman of Madison, New Jersey.; five grandchildren; a stepson, Chad (Susan) Bryan of Elida; a stepdaughter, Niki (Craig) Holcomb of Elida; 4 stepgrandchildren; a stepgreat-granddaughter; and one sister, Judy (Steve) Fisher of Silt, Colorado.

A brother, David Joseph “Joe” Brenneman, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 6, at Zion United Methodist Church in Elida, with the Rev. Neal Whitney officiating. Burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, October 5, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a Masonic service will be held at 7 that evening, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Life Banc or the Leukemia Foundation.

