Preview: C’view Knights at Ada Bulldogs

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — While fans will talk about it for years to come, the Crestview Knights have filed away last week’s thrilling 50-49 win at Spencerville and are preparing for this week’s opponent, the Ada Bulldogs.

Friday’s victory was big in the fact that it kept the state ranked Knights (No. 13 in Division VII) alive in the race for at least a share of the Northwest Conference championship, and it most likely secured a home game for Crestview (5-1, 2-1 NWC) in the opening round of the OHSAA playoffs.

The win against the physical, ground and pound Bearcats also came at a cost.

“We are pretty banged up right now,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “At this point in the season everyone is feeling some fatigue. Mentally we will have to be sharp and continue to show some toughness.”

After six weeks of play, the Knights are averaging 42.5 points per game (1st NWC) while allowing 27.5 points per contest.

Crestview is first among NWC teams in total offense (412 yards per game), second in rushing yards per game (260) and third in passing yards (152).

Quarterback Drew Kline leads the team with 90 carries and 620 yards rushing, and six touchdowns, while Brody Brecht has 69 carries for 498 yards and six scores. Kline has completed 54 of 96 passes for 914 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Wade Sheets continues to lead the team in receptions, with 23 for 460 yards and seven touchdowns.

Defensively, the Knights allow 300 yards per game, including 149 on the ground (2nd NWC).

“I think we have shown growth on the defensive side of the ball,” Owens said. “I think there is still room for improvement, but we have gotten better in our preparation. An example of this is how people have stepped into roles for injured players and have done an excellent job.”

Ada enters Friday’s game 2-4 (1-2 NWC), with the two victories coming against Upper Scioto Valley and Delphos Jefferson. The losses have come against Arlington, Lima Central Catholic, Spencerville and Columbus Grove, four teams with a combined record of 19-5.

The Bulldogs average 19.5 points per game and allow 37.8 points per game. In addition, Ada averages 193 yards of total offense per game (7th NWC), including 86 yards on the ground and 107 yards through the air. Quarterback Brandon Hull has completed 33 of 65 passes for 366 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Landon Blankenship is the team’s leading rusher with 51 carries for 271 yards and one touchdown. Phil Coulson leads Ada in receptions with 15 for 215 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, the Bulldogs allow 328.5 yards per game, including 198 rushing (8th NWC).

“Ada has a young core group of skilled position players who are fast and athletic,” Owens said “I am really impressed with the size of their defensive line. We will have to be sound in our blocking and play with good pad level to get our running game going.”

Ada head coach Shawn Christopher did not return requests for comment.

Friday’s Crestview at Ada game will air live on WKSD 99.7FM.