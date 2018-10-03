ODOT seeks part-time snow plow drivers

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — Each year, the kind of winter northwest Ohio will experience is an unknown. Being fully prepared for whatever may come is the reason the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1 is looking for snowplow drivers and will hold three hiring events to find them.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Wednesday, October 3, noon to 6 p.m., at the ODOT District 1 office, 1885 N. McCullough St. in Lima.

Wednesday, October 10, noon to 6 p.m., at the ODOT Defiance County maintenance garage, 2340 Baltimore Road in Defiance.

Tuesday, October 16, 3 to 7 p.m., at the ODOT Hancock County maintenance garage, 1645 Lima Ave. in Findlay.

Interested applicants may apply for a total of 36 temporary positions available in Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Wyandot counties.

During the events, applicants will undergo a driving record check and must take a required physical abilities test prior to being interviewed for a position.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent; a valid class A or B commercial driver’s license (CDL) with a tanker endorsement, without air brake restriction; and three months of training or experience in basic equipment operation.

The salary is $17.05 per hour. These are temporary positions and benefits are not provided.

Plowing snow is the primary need of the department, said Kirk Slusher, deputy director for the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1.

“We’re looking for people who can work 40 hours a week from December to March, but on-call and part-time options may be available,” he said. “If you have another job or only work weekends and you’d like to work Monday through Thursday, we can perhaps accommodate that.”

It’s also not necessary to have experience in a plow.

“If you meet the basic requirements, we will teach you to plow,” said Slusher.

Those interested are encouraged to apply in advance: transportation.ohio.gov/seasonal.