Joseph F. Stratz

Joseph F. Stratz, 66, of Convoy, died at 11:50 p.m. Sunday, September 30, 2018, at the Majestic Care of New Haven in New Haven, Indiana.

He was born September 4, 1952, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the son of Francis Joseph and Irene (Dubick) Stratz, who both preceded him in death. On December 27, 2001, he married Rodriga (Bulgado) Stratz, who survives in Convoy.

Other survivors include a son, Joey B. Stratz of Convoy; and six brothers and sisters, Irene, Steve, Michael, Anthony, Andrew, and Matthew, all of Pennsylvania.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 5, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, with Father Stan Szybka officiating. Burial will be in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 4, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.