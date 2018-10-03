Harold D. Keith

Harold D. Keith, 82, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday, September 30, 2018.

He was born November 9, 1935, in Van Wert County, the son of Nolan and Florence (Knittle) Keith, who both preceded him in death.

Harold graduated from Hoaglin-Jackson High School in 1953, and was a former employee of Kennedy Manufacturing Company and the Ohio Power Company. Harold retired in 2002 after 40 years of farming.

He enjoyed going to car shows with his classic 1987 Chevy El Camino, and was an avid Lincolnview Lancer booster and Ohio State Buckeyes supporter. He was also a former member of the Farm Focus Committee, the National Rifle Association, and he was a staunch American patriot.

Harold is survived by his son, Mark Keith, and a grandson, Zachary Keith.

A brother, William Keith, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 5, at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert, with Pastor Greg Rice officiating.

Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. to the time of services Friday at the church.

Flowers may be delivered to the church on Thursday from 1-4 p.m. and Friday morning between 8:30-9:30 a.m.

If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.

For additional information, visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.