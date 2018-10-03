Crestview defeats Lincolnview

Lincolnview’s Morgan Miller (4) and Lakin Brant (11) try to block a hit by Crestview’s Lauryn Black (10) during Tuesday’s match between the two Van Wert County and NWC rivals. Below, Reagan Hammons (9) tries to block Madison Williams (7). As expected, the match was a thriller, with Crestview rallying from a 2-1 deficit to win 19-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-14 and 15-9. The Lady Knights scored the final seven points in the fifth game. Lexi Gregory led Crestview with 21 kills, Maddy Lamb had 21 assists and Bailey Gregory had 27 digs. Kendall Bollenbacher had 14 kills for Lincolnview, Lakin Brant had 29 digs and Brianna Ebel had 31 assists. Crestview improved to 13-5 (5-1 NWC) while Lincolnview fell to 14-5, (4-2 NWC). Photos by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent