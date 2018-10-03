4-H planning Holiday Craft/Vendor Show

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County 4-H program will be hosting a Holiday Craft and Vendor Show on Saturday, November 17, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Junior Fair Building on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

Proceeds from the show support 4-H camp counselors’ fees to attend 4-H Camp in 2019. The show is looking to fill to capacity and is in search of a few more vendors to do so.

For information and the application, go to http://go.osu.edu/18craftshow.

This is the perfect opportunity for Christmas shopping for the hard-to-get-for person, or a perfect custom gift people won’t be able to find in just any store. The event is free and open to the public. There will also be food for purchase, with those proceeds benefiting the Junior Fair Board.

Come out and support area youths as they work to earn money toward their camp expenses and Junior Fair restoration projects.