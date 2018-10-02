Lancer volleyball, soccer teams earn wins

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview’s volleyball and soccer teams each posted wins on Monday night.

Volleyball

The Lady Lancers improved to 14-4 with a 25-6, 25-12, 25-13 sweep at Hardin Northern.

Morgan Miller had a team leading eight aces, Madison Williams had 11 kills, Lakin Brant had 23 digs, Brianna Ebel finished with 19 assists and Carly Wendel had four blocks.

Lincolnview will host Crestview in a key NWC match tonight.

Soccer

Jared Pollack scored a pair of goals and Clayton Leeth added one to lead the Lancers past Paulding 3-1 on senior night. Kyle Wallis had two assists in the victory.

Lincolnview (2-8-2) will at Temple Christian on Saturday.