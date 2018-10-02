Biz Expo/Taste of VW event coming soon

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce announces that its popular Business Expo & Taste of Van Wert County will return to Wassenberg Art Center this Thursday, October 4.

Business Expo and Taste of Van Wert County will be open to the public from 4:30-7 p.m. on Thursday. The cost is a $1 donation or a non-perishable food item. Visitors will enjoy free “eats and sweets” from local establishments and a cash bar while visiting the business exhibit booths.

“We love presenting this opportunity to our business community,” said Chamber President/CEO Mark Verville. “It offers two events in one, with the afternoon devoted to stimulating a company’s business-to-business reach and the early evening to reaching greater Van Wert area consumers.”

The Expo will once again feature the Taste of Van Wert County event, with selections offered from a variety of area eateries. Visitors can browse the business exhibits from 4:30-7 p.m. while enjoying free Taste of Van Wert County samples and also purchase beverages from Wassenberg Art Center’s cash bar.

The Van Wert Area Business Expo and Taste of Van Wert County offers exhibitors the opportunity to:

Exhibit in expanded space at the Wassenberg Art Center, the catalyst for creative expression in northwest Ohio.

Expand one’s area customer base in one day with this event.

Showcase products and services to business customers and consumers.

Promote job openings

Make connections and generate leads.

Increase visibility and build a company or organization’s image.

Be featured in the Van Wert Area Business Expo and Taste of Van Wert County Exhibitor Guide.

Premier sponsors for this event include Apex Clean Energy, Central Soft Water Systems, Federal Mogul Corporation, and Integrated Talent Solutions. Gold sponsors are Tisha Fast Insurance Agency/State Farm Insurance, R & R Employment, StateWide Ford Lincoln (Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center), TSC, Vantage Career Center, and Van Wert Manor.