O-G wins Crestview Invitational

Submitted information/Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — Ottawa-Glandorf won the 18th annual Fricker’s/Lady Knight Volleyball Invitational held at Crestview High School on Saturday.

Marion Local defeated Celina and Norwalk St. Paul, before falling to the Lady Titans to finish as runner-up.

Other participants in the tournament included Edison (Milan) and Arlington.

The Fricker’s Lady Knight Invite All Tourney team includes Lexi Gregory, Crestview; Kamryn Maxwell and Megan Hammersmith, St. Paul; Natalie Rethman and Carrie Fesenmyer, Marion Local, Erica Annesser, Ottawa-Glandorf and Taylor Alt of Ottawa-Glandorf was named tournament MVP.

Game Scores:

Round No. 1

Ottawa-Glandorf defeats South Adams (IN) 25-16, 25-21

Marion Local defeats Celina 25-12, 25-17

Crestview defeats Arlington 18-25, 29-27, 25-17

St. Paul defeats Edison 23-25, 25-22, 25-12

Round No. 2

Ottawa-Glandorf defeats Crestview 27-25, 25-17

South Adams defeats Arlington 20-25, 25-19, 25-16

Marion Local defeats St. Paul 25-22, 24-26, 25-23

Celina defeats Edison 25-21, 25-19

Round No. 3

St. Paul defeats Crestview 25-14, 25-23

South Adams defeats Celina 25-19, 25-21

Arlington defeats Edison 25-13, 25-15

Championship

Ottawa-Glandorf defeats Marion Local 25-17, 25-11

Crestview will play at Lincolnview on Tuesday.