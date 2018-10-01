O-G wins Crestview Invitational
Submitted information/Van Wert independent sports
CONVOY — Ottawa-Glandorf won the 18th annual Fricker’s/Lady Knight Volleyball Invitational held at Crestview High School on Saturday.
Marion Local defeated Celina and Norwalk St. Paul, before falling to the Lady Titans to finish as runner-up.
Other participants in the tournament included Edison (Milan) and Arlington.
The Fricker’s Lady Knight Invite All Tourney team includes Lexi Gregory, Crestview; Kamryn Maxwell and Megan Hammersmith, St. Paul; Natalie Rethman and Carrie Fesenmyer, Marion Local, Erica Annesser, Ottawa-Glandorf and Taylor Alt of Ottawa-Glandorf was named tournament MVP.
Game Scores:
Round No. 1
Ottawa-Glandorf defeats South Adams (IN) 25-16, 25-21
Marion Local defeats Celina 25-12, 25-17
Crestview defeats Arlington 18-25, 29-27, 25-17
St. Paul defeats Edison 23-25, 25-22, 25-12
Round No. 2
Ottawa-Glandorf defeats Crestview 27-25, 25-17
South Adams defeats Arlington 20-25, 25-19, 25-16
Marion Local defeats St. Paul 25-22, 24-26, 25-23
Celina defeats Edison 25-21, 25-19
Round No. 3
St. Paul defeats Crestview 25-14, 25-23
South Adams defeats Celina 25-19, 25-21
Arlington defeats Edison 25-13, 25-15
Championship
Ottawa-Glandorf defeats Marion Local 25-17, 25-11
Crestview will play at Lincolnview on Tuesday.
