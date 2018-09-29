U.S. House passes anti-drug legislation

Submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) joined his colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives in voting to pass comprehensive, bipartisan legislation to combat the opioid crisis.

The Indexing Narcotics, Fentanyl, and Opioids (INFO) Act, legislation authored by Latta, was included in the package. The INFO Act establishes an accessible database for information and resources that can be used by health care providers, state and local governments, pharmacists, advocates, and law enforcement. The INFO Act was a centerpiece of legislation passed by the House in June.

The legislation is especially important as $6.7 billion will be made available in an appropriations bill that will be signed into law by President Trump today. The INFO Act will help communities in northwest and west central Ohio better access that funding, along with funding that has been made available through the 21st Century Cures Act and the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act.

“Make no mistake, today’s legislation will help save lives in Ohio and around the country,” said Latta. “Families have been devastated by the opioid crisis, and I’ve long-advocated for an all-hands-on-deck approach to find solutions.

“With dozens of provisions to improve access to treatment, prevent the importation of illicit drugs, and policies that will help prevent addiction, this bill tackles this problem from all sides,” Latta added. “With a record amount of federal resources being made available, the INFO Act will help ensure that Ohio communities can find and access the funding and information they need.”

In 2016, 4,050 Ohio residents died of unintentional drug overdoses, the highest in the nation and a 32 percent increase over 2015. Overdose deaths increased to 4,854 in 2017, a 19.9 percent increase. More than 72,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2017, including illicit drugs and prescription opioids. That number nearly doubled over the past decade, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.