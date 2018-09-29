Jerry A. Smith

Jerry A. Smith, 61, of Van Wert, died 9:15 a.m. Friday September 28, 2018, at his residence.

He was born October 27, 1956, in Van Wert, the son of William and Helen (Walser) Smith, who both preceded him in death.

Surviving are his wife, Nanette (Poling) Smith of Van Wert; his children, Nikki (Aaron) Gray of Centerburg, and Joel Smith and Mary Smith, both of Van Wert; three grand-children, Aiden Gray, Logan Gray, and Paige Smith; a brother, Dennis (Laura) Smith of DeLeon Springs, Florida; two sisters, Bonita Crone and Rose (Gary) Ickes, both of Van Wert; one brother in-law, Thomas (Molly) Mangette of Lakewood.

A brother, William Smith, and one sister, Helen Mangette, also preceded him in death.

Jerry was retired from Central Mutual Insurance in Van Wert, as a maintenance technician. He attended Roselm Christian Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Lima Area Horse and Harness Club for many years.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 5, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Michael Roose officiating. Military honors will be rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, October 4, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals-Hospice.

