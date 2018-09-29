Blessings Box

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert recently dedicated its newest outreach project: The Blessings Box. Located in the parking lot at the corner of Sycamore and Washington streets, the Blessings Box is stocked with nonperishable food items and personal hygiene products, as well as school supplies. This free-to-the-public outreach endeavors to help families that are having a difficult time making ends meet. For more information, visit the church website at www.stmarkslutheranvw.com or follow it on Facebook. photo provided