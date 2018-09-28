VWHS Class of 1963 has 55th reunion

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert High School Class of 1963 met for its 55th class reunion on Saturday, September 8, at Willow Bend Country Club.

Twenty-seven class members and 12 guests gathered for a social hour followed by dinner and a program. Guest teacher for the evening was Larry Schaufelberger, former choir director.

Beverlee Profit, event chairman, welcomed the group. Dave Watkins gave the invocation as members remembered the 27 classmates who have passed on.

Following dinner, Profit thanked the committee for their assistance in planning. Committee members attending meetings were Sherrill Emerick, Karen Madison, Carol Mohr, Profit, Tim Rolsten, and Dave Watkins.

Messages from classmates unable to attend were shared by the chairman. Several class members shared life experiences. After a discussion about future reunions, the group voted to meet again for its 60th in 2023. Local class members expressed an interest in meeting more frequently.

Those attending were Tom and Cheryl Bebout, Charles Brickner, Jim Brickner, Ron Cobb, Sherrill (Holtsberry) Emerick, Donna (Gribler) Fulcomer, Jerry and Sandy (Terry) Gallaway, Karen (Linser) Gilliland, Lois Harrow, Paul Herring, Tim and Colleen Hoghe, Mary (Rager) and John Isch, Carol Ann (Greisinger) and Jim Kimmey, Judy Kyle, Mike Long, Karen (Stittsworth) Madison, Wendell Matthias, Carol (Spry) and Gary Mohr, Nancy (Doner) Niehoff, Donne (Broerman) Keller and John Osting, Beverlee (Fell) and Gary Profit, Tim and Patricia Rolsten, Marcia (Droll) Smith, Dave and Angie Watkins, Denny and Joan Wilhelm, Gerhardt (Gary) Zimmermann, and Larry and Alice Schaufelberger.