Music … European style!

Some of you know that I just returned from a vacation to England and Scotland this past week. It was my first time visiting the Mother Country. Of course, a big part of our time in England and Scotland was spent searching out some of the great cathedrals where worship and magnificent music have existed for hundreds and hundreds of years.

Some of you have probably been there, but the first time you see some of the great cathedrals like Westminster, St. Paul’s, York, Oxford, and so many others, it just takes your breath away. We were fortunate to attend three Evensong services at these cathedrals and hear their magnificent organs and choirs. I was amazed at how many young people were in attendance. I guess in Europe, traditional worship is still valued greatly, even by the youth. Perhaps there is still hope for us Yanks.

We also couldn’t leave London without visiting Royal Albert Hall, one of the great concert halls in the world. It rates right up there with the Niswonger! Anyone and everyone has played, or wants to play, Royal Albert Hall. The Grand Lobby boasts a mural of all the performers and guests who have appeared there; everyone from (of course) the Beatles to Pavarotti, and everyone else imaginable. I did see a few we have had at the Niswonger over the years. That’s pretty cool!

Well, I won’t bore you with all the details of our trip, but it was inspiring to hear music from instruments in venues built hundreds and hundreds of years ago. It just amazes me how these grandiose structures could have been built with such little technology and equipment compared to today.

I do need to say that anyone who needs a little inspiration to write music, poetry, or literature could easily receive it by visiting the Highlands of Scotland. I have never seen the beauty and majesty of God’s Creation like I did in Scotland. It was simply gorgeous and awe-inspiring!

It’s now back to the land of the free and the home of the brave. There still is nothing like my homeland: America! It’s good to be back. As you may have heard, this will be my last season as executive director of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. I will transition into a slowdown at the end of this season at the Niswonger. The Van Wert County Foundation and Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation are working on a replacement for me. Hopefully, things will remain vital and performing arts will continue to thrive in our community. I am confident they will.

I am not going away. I will continue making music at First United Methodist Church and playing trumpet in the Lima Symphony Orchestra. It will allow my wife and I more time to breathe while someone else carries the torch onward.

In the meantime, we have a lot of great musical opportunities and exciting concerts and events to look forward to. Coming up this Saturday is that exciting and entertaining Doo-Wop vocal and dancing group, Under the Streetlamp. These four guys are former performers and singers in the smashingly popular Broadway show Jersey Boys. The show is sold out, but you might be able to get a seat if you come to the door this Saturday. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m. in advance of the 7:30 p.m. show.

Down the line on October 11, a rare Thursday night show, is the amazing show from Broadway, “The Illusionists”. It’s selling well, but you can still get some tickets for this one. I am sure we will all be blown away by this one!

I look forward to sharing the rest of this season with all of you. I can’t say how much I have appreciated your support over the years. Great things are ahead!

FINÉ.