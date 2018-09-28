Division II, III sectional golf results

Van Wert independent sports

Boys Division II and III sectional golf was held on Thursday. Below are results for Van Wert, Lincolnview, Wayne Trace and Crestview.

Division II at Country Acres Golf Course

Van Wert finished seventh out of 11 teams at the Division II sectionals at Country Acres Golf Course on Thursday.

The Cougars were led by Austin Bissonette, who fired an 85 and qualified for next week’s district competition. Zane Fast shot an 87, followed by Cameron Terhark (94), Evan Knittle (97) and Jace Fast (106).

Division III at Colonial Golfers Club

Spencerville won the Division III sectional title at Colonial Golfers Club in Lima on Thursday, while Lincolnview finished fifth.

Ryan Moody qualified for next week’s district competition by finishing 8th overall with a score of 80.

Jaden Youtsey finished with an 82, followed by Braden Evans (88), Reece Farmer (89) and Landon Price (94).

Division III at Eagle Rock

Kalida won the Division III sectional championship at Eagle Rock in Defiance on Thursday. Wayne Trace finished 3rd and will move on to the district, while Crestview finished 13th.

Kaden Sutton led the Raiders with an 81, followed by Reid Miller (82), Dane Moore (88), Cale Crosby (91) and Hayden Williamson (106).

Colton Lautzenheiser led Crestview with an 88.