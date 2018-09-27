VWHS to host financial aid info meeting

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School will host an informational meeting for parents/guardians of junior and senior students regarding financial aid.

The VWHS Office of Student Services has arranged for Phil Birkey, financial aid counselor at Ohio Northern University, to discuss the financial aid process. Mr. Birkey will explain the step-by-step procedures in completing the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid). In addition, Van Wert County Foundation Executive Secretary Seth Baker will explain the requirements and application procedures for securing grants from the foundation.

Plan to attend this important meeting, to be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 3, in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Thoseunable to attend should contact a high school guidance counselor for more information.