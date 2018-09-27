Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 6

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It’s gone by in the blink of an eye. The first part of the high school football season is complete, with just five more weeks left in the regular season.

League and conference titles are up for grabs, and each game is becoming more important for teams hoping to win at least a share of the WBL, NWC, GMC or MAC championship.

Last week, guest selector Brock Blythe was 15-5, while I was 17-3. The difference was Bluffton vs. Paulding and Fairview vs. Edgerton. Blythe took Bluffton and Fairview, while I went with Paulding and Edgerton.

Through five games, my overall record is 85-31 while the guest selectors have combined to go 84-32.

This week’s guest selector is Robbie Breese, who serves as Director of Education and Principal at the Marsh Foundation, and like myself, a Cleveland Browns fan. Out of 20 area games, we differ on four.

Van Wert (3-2) at Kenton (3-2)

The Cougars posted an impressive 39-6 win over Shawnee last Friday, but this game will be more of a challenge. I don’t normally like to pick road teams in the WBL, but I’m going with the Cougars, as is Breese.

Truxell: Van Wert; Breese: Van Wert

Crestview (4-1) at Spencerville (4-1)

This very well may be the game of the week in this area. Crestview was upset by Columbus Grove last week, while Spencerville rolled past Ada 69-16. The Bearcats average 366 rushing yards per game, but just 10 yards passing per game. The Knights average 433 total yards a game and are more balanced on offense. This could be a coin toss matchup, but both of us are going with Crestview.

Truxell: Crestview; Breese: Crestview

Minster (4-1) at Delphos St. John’s (1-4)

The Blue Jays are dealing with some injuries and must host the defending Division VII state champions. Both of us like the Wildcats in this one.

Truxell: Minster; Breese: Minster

Paulding (1-4) at Delphos Jefferson (1-4) (Saturday)

This is one of the games where we differ. The Panthers picked up their first win of the season last week, and I think they’ll make it two straight with a victory over Delphos Jefferson. Breese thinks the Wildcats will top Paulding and snap a three game losing streak.

Truxell: Paulding; Breese: Delphos Jefferson

Wayne Trace (3-2) at Fairview (3-2)

One thing is for sure – both of these teams aren’t afraid to throw the football. If you’re going to this one, take a seat cushion because it make take a while. While both teams have played tough schedules, I’m going with Fairview, while Breese thinks the Raiders earn a road victory.

Truxell: Fairview; Breese: Wayne Trace

Other games

WBL

St. Marys Memorial (5-0) at Elida (2-3)

Truxell: St. Marys; Breese: St. Marys

Celina (4-1) at Defiance (3-2)

Truxell: Celina; Breese: Defiance

Ottawa-Glandorf (2-3) at Shawnee (1-4)

Truxell: Ottawa-Glandorf; Breese: Ottawa-Glandorf

Bath (0-5) at Wapakoneta (4-1)

Truxell: Wapakoneta; Breese: Wapakoneta

NWC

Allen East (2-3) at Bluffton (1-4)

Truxell: Allen East; Breese: Allen East

Ada (2-3) at Columbus Grove (3-2)

Truxell: Columbus Grove; Breese: Columbus Grove

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp (3-2) at Ayersville (2-3)

Truxell: Antwerp; Breese: Antwerp

Hicksville (3-2) at Edgerton (5-0)

Truxell: Edgerton; Breese: Hicksville

Tinora (1-4) at Holgate (2-3)

Truxell: Tinora; Breese: Tinora

MAC

Fort Recovery (2-3) at Parkway (1-4)

Truxell: Fort Recovery; Breese: Fort Recovery

Marion Local (5-0) at St. Henry (4-1)

Truxell: Marion Local; Breese: Marion Local

New Bremen (3-2) at Coldwater (5-0)

Truxell: Coldwater; Breese: Coldwater

Versailles (2-3) at Anna (3-2)

Truxell: Anna; Breese: Anna

Others

Lima Central Catholic (5-0) at Woodlan (IN) 4-2

Truxell: Lima CC; Breese: Lima CC

Lima Sr. (1-4) at Fremont Ross (2-3)

Truxell: Fremont Ross; Breese: Fremont Ross