Law Enforcement 9/27/18

Van Wert Police

September 23, 5:20 p.m. — Larry Flory III, 34, of 913 George St., was cited for disorderly conduct for an incident at his residence.

September 23, 7:08 a.m. — Alexander J. Chorvas, 23, of 420 Gordon Ave., was served a warrant for probation violation issued in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court while at his residence.

September 21, 7:05 p.m. — Robert A. Stegaman, 44, of 556 S. Chestnut St., was charged with domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree, in connection with an incident that occurred at his residence.

September 21, 9:02 p.m. — Douglas D. Pruden II, 45, of 215 Spencer Drive, was cited for an open container violation while at the Van Wert-Shawnee football game at Eggerss Stadium.

September 21, 3:40 p.m. — Amanda M. Lazarus, 33, and Brian A. Cutlip, 35, both of 5401 Lare Road, were each charged with theft for an alleged shoplifting incident at the local Walmart store.

September 19, 1:42 a.m. — Timothy E. Porter, 61, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated for an incident that took place in the 500 block of East Main Street.

September 17, 5:48 p.m. — Hayleigh M. Gremling, 24, of Scott, was charged with theft in connection with an alleged shoplifting incident at Walmart.

September 15, 3:45 p.m. — Jason L. Fillmore, 41, of 218 S. Wayne St., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated for an incident that occurred in the 900 block of Elm Street.

September 10, 9:37 p.m. — Alexander R. Colon, 23, of 915 Prospect Ave., was charged with domestic violence in connection with an incident that occurred at his residence.

September 11, 1:33 a.m. — Kerry D. Barnes, 27 of New Haven, Indiana, was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, as well as operating a vehicle while impaired, as a result of a traffic stop near the intersection of First and Walnut streets.