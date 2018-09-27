Foundation seeking grant applications

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation is accepting grant applications from eligible organizations and individuals.

The Foundation serves as a philanthropic vehicle for individuals, corporations, and organizations, and supports purpose, inspires growth, and builds the future by administering grants to charitable organizations. The organization does this to invest in the many charitable activities and programs that impact the lives of community members.

Grants are considered in June and December of each year. Grant applications and additional information can be found online at www.vanwertcountyfoundation.org , or contact Executive Secretary Seth Baker at 419.238.1743 or visit the Foundation’s office at 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert.

Grant applications and all requested materials must be submitted or postmarked by the close of business, Thursday, November 1, to be considered eligible for potential funding this year.