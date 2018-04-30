VW independent/submitted information

ROCKFORD – Lisa Rolfes, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN), Certified Nurse Practitioner (CNP), recently joined the practice at Van Wert Health Family Medicine Associates, located in Rockford.

Rolfes will join medical staff providers Dr. Jerry Sell, Dr. Norman Means, and Rona Dellinger, APRN, CNP.

“Lisa is a tremendous addition to Van Wert Health Rockford, and we are pleased to welcome her to our team,” said Jerry Sell, MD.

Rolfes received her Bachelor of Science nursing degree from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, and received her Master of Science family nurse practitioner degree from Kaplan University, which is headquartered in Davenport, Iowa. Prior to coming to Van Wert Health/Rockford, Rolfes worked for St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima as a Registered Nurse in the intensive care unit and post-anesthesia care unit.

“I love the field of medicine and caring for patients of all ages,” shared Rolfes. “I especially enjoy helping patients attain better physical and mental health, and ultimately improving their quality of life.”

Rolfes is accepting new pediatric and adult patients. To schedule an appointment, call 419.363.3008.

