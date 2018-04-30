Barefoot anal xxx gifs xxx

The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, Apr. 30, 2018

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, has selected Haley M. Michaud, a senior at Crestview High School, and Alexandra P. Crow, a senior at Lincolnview High School, as recipients of the Students of the Month for April.

Elks Student of the Month Chair Linda Stanley (left) with Haley Michaud.

Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation, along with a certificate from Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements — volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship, and scholastic achievement.

Alexandra Crow (left) with Linda Stanley, Elks Student of the Month chairperson.

This program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for their achievements in school and community. The Elks want to recognize and praise these students for their accomplishments, their activities, and their contributions to society through this program.

POSTED: 04/30/18 at 7:07 am. FILED UNDER: Youth