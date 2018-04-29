Robert Lentz, 89, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday, April 29, 2018, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

Robert was born in Payne on October 23, 1928, a son of Otto and Ester (Birkhold) Lentz, who both preceded him in death.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1956. Bob worked at Dana Corporation for 46 years, retiring in 1994.

He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and enjoyed watching harness racing. He was a member of American Legion Post 178 and the Masonic Lodge, both in Van Wert.

Bob will be sadly missed by his wife, Donna (McCurdy), whom he married June 23, 1951; two children, Vicky Huebner of Convoy and Kevin (Betty) of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a sister, Edna Donnell of Indianapolis; two grandchildren, Nathan and Justin Huebner; and two great-grandchildren, Jerica and Jace Huebner.

His siblings, Zola Doering and Paul and Ordean Lentz, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 am Wednesday, May 2, at Dooley Funeral Home, 5761 State Route 500 in Payne. He will be laid to rest in Lehman Cemetery, with military honors.

Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.



Preferred memorials: Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6727 Ohio 49, Convoy, OH 45832 or the American Heart Association.

Condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.dooleyfuneralhome.com.