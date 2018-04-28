Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert took advantage of numerous Elida mistakes and scored early and often in a five inning 18-5 Western Buckeye League softball victory over the Lady Bulldogs at Jubilee Park on Friday.

Elida committed six errors and allowed five runs on wild pitches.

With two outs in the bottom of the first, Alexis Metz stole home, then Lauren Moore scored on an Elida error. Katie Coplin made it 3-0 when she scored from third on a wild pitch, then a single by Grace Kline plated Jaden Wagner. Kline scored on single by Drew Kennedy to increase Van Wert’s lead to 5-0.

Alexis Metz crossed home plate on an error in the second inning, then Van Wert exploded for 11 runs in the third inning.

Katlyn Dickson scored on an error, Grace Kline scored on a wild pitch, Kennedy stole home, Olivia Kline and Metz scored on the same wild pitch, then Laine Spoor singled in Grothause for a 12-0 lead. With the bases loaded, Dickson was hit by a pitch, forcing in Ashlynn Dicke. Another error allowed Moore to score, then Olivia Kline hit a double that scored Coplin, Dickson and Grace Kline.

Elida plated four runs in the fourth and one in the fifth inning and Van Wert answered in the bottom of the fourth when Moore scored on a wild pitch.

Each team finished with eight hits, but Van Wert batters walked 11 times, compared to just one for Elida. Spoor pitched three innings and gave up just two hits while fanning three. Wagner pitched the remaining two innings and gave up six hits.

Olivia Kline led the Lady Cougars with three RBI and Grace Kline had two. Metz finished with three stolen bases and Coplin had two.

Van Wert (9-2, 6-1 WBL) will host state ranked Parkway on Monday.