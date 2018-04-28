Along with the Ohio Governor’s Office, Ohio Attorney General’s Office, and the Tri-County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board, the Board of Van Wert County Commissioners recently recognized Van Wert County first responders for their outstanding efforts in the fight against the county’s opioid epidemic. The commissioners approved a proclamation honoring efforts by first responders related to the opioid epidemic and then joined a number of first responders (above) in a photo in front of the Courthouse.photo provided