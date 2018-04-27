VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS –Heritage Ohio announces the 2017 certification of Main Street Van Wert as a National Main Street Community. Van Wert became a member of the Main Street program in 2004, and since then, continues to revitalize the historic downtown district.

After a half-day evaluation process, the board of Main Street Van Wert exhibited evidence of a healthy program working toward measureable outcomes in downtown revitalization. Main Street Van Wert is being recognized as proficient in the 10 criteria as set by the National Main Street Center.

“This designation is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the Main Street Van Wert Board of Directors, staff, and volunteers,” said MSVW Board President Mark Verville. “It’s an important accreditation for the community to be proud of and we certainly are thankful for their continued commitment.”

The accreditation process is handled through state organization Heritage Ohio, whose mission is to help people to save the places that matter, build community, and live better. As Ohio’s official historic preservation and Main Street organization, Heritage Ohio’s mission is to foster economic development and sustainability through preservation of historic buildings, revitalization of downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts, and promotion of cultural tourism.

Since 1998, Heritage Ohio has contracted with the National Trust for Historic Preservation as Ohio’s state coordinating agency for the Main Street Program™. Learn more at www.HeritageOhio.org.