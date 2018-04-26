Marilyn “Jo” Frye, 84, of Van Wert passed away at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born January 8, 1934, in Willshire Township, the daughter of Martin Jonathan and Eva Ferne (Hurless) Schmid, who both preceded her in death. On September 12, 1954, she married Max J. Frye, who survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Cynthia (Jon) Etzler of Van Wert; two sons, Rex L. (Joy) Frye of Huntington Beach, California, and Roger L. (Patty) Frye of Wheaton, Illinois; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A grandson, Scot Hudson; a brother, Harland Doyle “Dudley” Schmid; and a sister, Esther F. Schumm, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Kurt Klingbeil officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Emmanuel Lutheran Church Building Fund.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.