Van Wert independent

Three people were sentenced and another person arraigned during a light session of criminal hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

On Tuesday, Greg Glander Jr., 36, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 180 days in jail on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Martin Burchfield also gave Glander credit for 42 days already served prior to sentencing.

Two people were sentenced on Wednesday.

Spencer Davis, 27, of Van Wert, was given five years of community control, including up to six months at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, on a charge of grand theft of a firearm, a felony of the third degree. Davis must also undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended, obtain his General Educational Development (GED) certificate and pay $550 in restitution to the victim in the case.

Dwayne Watts, 31, of Ottawa, was sentenced to five years of community control on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine, each a felony of the fifth degree. Watts must also undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended, obtain his GED, and pay child support.

Also Wednesday, Tyler Marr, 32, of Albion, Indiana, entered not guilty pleas to seven counts of burglary, each a felony of the second degree. Judge Burchfield ordered Marr held without bond, since he is currently serving a prison term in Indiana. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 9.