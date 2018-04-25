SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Van Wert High School’s track and field teams swept Tuesday’s annual Van Wert County Meet, held in less than ideal weather conditions at Lincolnview High School.

On the boys side, the Cougars finished with 75 team points, followed by Lincolnview (59) and Crestview (41). The Lady Cougars enjoyed a sizable advantage (94.5 points), compared to Lincolnview (62) and Crestview (17.5).

Van Wert’s Thane Cowan finished first in the 400 meter dash (54.60) and second in the 800 meter dash (2:08.90), just behind teammate Holden Reichert (2:08.20).

Austin Clay of Van Wert easily won the discus throw (144-11.0) and the shot put (53-00.00), while teammates Sam Cassidy and Noah Carter finished 1-2 in the pole vault (each 9-06.00).

Blake Henry won top honors in the high jump (6-02.00), and the Cougars won 4×200 meter relay, the 4×100 meter relay and the 4×400 meter relay.

The Lady Cougars were led by Megan Braun, who finished first in the 100 meter dash (13.00) and first in the long jump (18-03.00, new school and Van Wert County record), and Caylee Phillips (first, 400 meter dash, 1:03.30 and first, 200 meter dash, 27.80).

Teammate Julia Springer earned also earned two first place finishes (1600 meter run, 5:48.20; pole vault, 6-06.00), while Cassidy Meyers won the 800 meter run (2:34.90) and Kirsten Clay won the discus throw and set a new county record (122-00.00). Abby Jackson and Tabatha Saam finished 1-2 in the shot put (36-04, 35-01 respectively), and the 4×800 relay team, the 4×200 relay team and the 4×400 relay team captured first place honors.

The Lancers were led by Brad Korte (first, 100 meter dash, 11:60; first, 200 meter dash, 23:60; first, long jump 20-01.50) and Karter Tow (first, 3200 meter run, 10.20.80; first, 1600 meter run (4:46.10). Teammate Jacob Keysor finished second behind Tow in the 1600 meter run (4:53.30), and the 4×800 relay team won top honors.

The Lady Lancers were led by Tori Snyder (first, 3200 meter run, 13:37.60) and Rylee Byrne (second, 3200 meter run, 13:52.20), Olivia Gorman (first, long jump, 4-10.00; second, long jump, 14-09.25), Alexis Miller (second, 110 meter hurdles, 19.60), Brayden Langdon (second, 100 meter dash, 13.60; second, 400 meter dash, 1:04.30; second, 200 meter dash, 28.50), Madison Langdon (second, 1600 meter run, 5:54.90; second, 800 meter run, 2:39.00), and Sami Sellers (second, discus, 104-09.50). The 4×100 meter relay team won first place honors.

Crestview’s Tyler White enjoyed two first place finishes (110 meter hurdles, 16:10 and the 300 meter hurdles 44.80), while Caylib Pruett finished second in the 400 meter dash (55.70).

Teammates Robert Gonzales and finished second in the discus and shot put (110-06.00 and 43-02.00 respectively).

Lyvia Black was the top finisher for the Lady Knights after sweeping the 110 meter and 300 meter hurdles (19.40 and 53.90).