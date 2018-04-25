Barefoot anal xxx gifs xxx

delaware porn star
Pretty ebony bitch anal sex on sofa ebony nude vaginas Monmouth County Nj Sex Offenderregistry; adult sissy diaper
british teen porn video
Free Nude Pics Dane Cook -- Old Resistor Topless Amatoriale, gay erection videos Amateur haven
2 Mature Follicles Rupture
, hot naked girls on girls hand jerking ₽ Femjoy Blondes -- Http://emiosclothes1.youpron.gq/; Http://adultprotectionsefresnoca.stifflersmom.ga annusare collant Forced Fetish red book sex stories, Maxjizz
sex and the city sound
Atheletic nude thumbs,
Http://swingers-club-tasmania2.milfs.cf
Cruising ca
Http://propimarihuana1.orgasmm.ml -


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Apr. 25, 2018

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Van Wert High School’s track and field teams swept Tuesday’s annual Van Wert County Meet, held in less than ideal weather conditions at Lincolnview High School.

On the boys side, the Cougars finished with 75 team points, followed by Lincolnview (59) and Crestview (41). The Lady Cougars enjoyed a sizable advantage (94.5 points), compared to Lincolnview (62) and Crestview (17.5).

Crestview’s Tyler White leads the pack. White went on to win the 100m and 300m hurdles. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Van Wert’s Thane Cowan finished first in the 400 meter dash (54.60) and second in the 800 meter dash (2:08.90), just behind teammate Holden Reichert (2:08.20).

Austin Clay of Van Wert easily won the discus throw (144-11.0) and the shot put (53-00.00), while teammates Sam Cassidy and Noah Carter finished 1-2 in the pole vault (each 9-06.00).

Blake Henry won top honors in the high jump (6-02.00), and the Cougars won 4×200 meter relay, the 4×100 meter relay and the 4×400 meter relay.

The Lady Cougars were led by Megan Braun, who finished first in the 100 meter dash (13.00) and first in the long jump (18-03.00, new school and Van Wert County record), and Caylee Phillips (first, 400 meter dash, 1:03.30 and first, 200 meter dash, 27.80).

Lincolnview’s Karter Tow won the 1600m and 3200m run. Bob Barnes photo

Teammate Julia Springer earned also earned two first place finishes (1600 meter run, 5:48.20; pole vault, 6-06.00), while Cassidy Meyers won the 800 meter run (2:34.90) and Kirsten Clay won the discus throw and set a new county record (122-00.00). Abby Jackson and Tabatha Saam finished 1-2 in the shot put (36-04, 35-01 respectively), and the 4×800 relay team, the 4×200 relay team and the 4×400 relay team captured first place honors.

The Lancers were led by Brad Korte (first, 100 meter dash, 11:60; first, 200 meter dash, 23:60; first, long jump 20-01.50) and Karter Tow (first, 3200 meter run, 10.20.80; first, 1600 meter run (4:46.10). Teammate Jacob Keysor finished second behind Tow in the 1600 meter run (4:53.30), and the 4×800 relay team won top honors.

The Lady Lancers were led by Tori Snyder (first, 3200 meter run, 13:37.60) and Rylee Byrne (second, 3200 meter run, 13:52.20), Olivia Gorman (first, long jump, 4-10.00; second, long jump, 14-09.25), Alexis Miller (second, 110 meter hurdles, 19.60), Brayden Langdon (second, 100 meter dash, 13.60; second, 400 meter dash, 1:04.30; second, 200 meter dash, 28.50), Madison Langdon (second, 1600 meter run, 5:54.90; second, 800 meter run, 2:39.00), and Sami Sellers (second, discus, 104-09.50). The 4×100 meter relay team won first place honors.

Crestview’s Tyler White enjoyed two first place finishes (110 meter hurdles, 16:10 and the 300 meter hurdles 44.80), while Caylib Pruett finished second in the 400 meter dash (55.70).

Teammates Robert Gonzales and finished second in the discus and shot put (110-06.00 and 43-02.00 respectively).

Lyvia Black was the top finisher for the Lady Knights after sweeping the 110 meter and 300 meter hurdles (19.40 and 53.90).

POSTED: 04/25/18 at 7:21 am. FILED UNDER: Sports