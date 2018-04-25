On Monday afternoon, State Senator Rob McColley visited the Van Wert County Regional Airport. The senator said he is very interested in the future of the airport and is trying to come up with ways to help airport officials with their proposed plans. Those plans include a new terminal building to replace the 1939 building now being used, as well as a large maintenance hangar to allow larger aircraft to stay overnight in a sheltered building. Plans also include a project to lengthen the runway farther to the west.photo submitted