The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Apr. 25, 2018

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Elections reminds all county voters that early voting is continuing in the elections office.

Office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays through Friday, April 27.

The balance of voting hours are as follows: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, from April 30 through May 4; 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, May 5; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 6.

In order to cast an early ballot, voters must bring either their driver’s license or some other form of ID or know the last four numbers of their social security number. Early voting will end at 2 p.m. Monday, May 7.  For more information, call the elections office at 419.238.4192.

