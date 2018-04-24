VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert High School Junior Class invites area residents to the prom open house this Saturday, April 28, from 2-4 p.m. in the Van Wert Middle School gymnasium.

This year, the students chose ‘Hollywood Nights’ as the theme. Come and see how the students transformed the gym and get a picture with some Hollywood “stars” and locals!

Those wanting to view prom decorations should enter the school on the north side of the building, middle school door number M44.

The public is also invited to attend the pre-prom promenade from 7-8 p.m. in the high school gym. Those wanting to watch the promenade shouldpark on the north side of the building behind the middle school gym and enter through door M44. Follow the signs to the high school gym for promenade.