VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced his office is investigating numerous thefts of mail from rural mailboxes. Sheriff Riggenbach said the thefts are taking place throughout northwest Ohio and also several counties in Indiana over the past 10 days.

Sheriff’s deputies have spoken with known victims about these thefts. County residents who believe they may be a mail theft victim should contact at detective at the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419.238.3866.

Sheriff Riggenbach encourages residents to not put mail out the night before it is picked up and make sure they remove mail from their mailbox every day. The Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are working with postal inspectors on this investigation. The sheriff is asking that residents report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.

Sheriff Riggenbach also provided the following information on suspicious activity:

How do you determine what is suspicious activity? Suspicious activity is when a person’s conduct or action does not fit the normal daily activity of a neighborhood, something that is out of place and should not be happening.

Anyone who observes something unusual or thinks something looks wrong should report it. Don’t hesitate to call the Sheriff’s Office. Those reporting unusual occurrences will not get into trouble for following their instinct.

Signs of suspicious activities that should be reported to the Sheriff’s Office:

A person or vehicle stays in the same place for an unusual length of time.

A parked car with the engine running, regardless if a person is inside or not.

A person who behaves strangely or exhibits unusual movements, looks out of place, or is wandering around.

A person concealing an object, carrying a weapon, or a suspicious bag.

A person looking into windows of homes for no reason or forcibly entering a car or home.

A person looking into cars or trying door handles, moving from car to car.

A person running from a home for no reason, especially at night.

A person carrying or transporting unusually valuable objects day or night.

People who sell items or conduct business out of their car, van, truck, or other vehicle.

A vehicle that drives around a block frequently; slowing down, speeding up.

A vehicle without lights on, arriving or leaving late at night.

A person leaving a neighbor’s house who isn’t the neighbor or another recognizable person.

Many activities can be considered suspicious and there could be reasonable explanations for some suspicious activities. By thinking things through and using common sense, local residents will be able to determine whether an activity is suspicious.