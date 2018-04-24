Van Wert independent sports

DELPHOS — Lincolnview scored in each of Monday’s five innings to pick up a 13-0 Northwest Conference softball win over Delphos Jefferson on Monday.

The Lady Lancers put up four runs in the first inning. Lakin Brant scored on an error, then Destiny Coil’s single to left field plated Alena Looser. Coil then scored on a double by Morgan Miller, then Miller scored on a wild pitch.

Carly Wendel’s RBI double in the second scored Marissa Miller, then Coil clubbed a solo homer to center field in the top of the third to increase Lincolnview’s lead to 6-0. The Lady Lancers tacked on four more runs in the fourth – Wendel’s second double of the game scored Annie Mendenhall and Brant, then Wendel crossed home plate on a triple by Looser, who later scampered home to increase the lead to 10-0.

A double by Looser in the top of the fifth scored Mendenhall and Looser, then another double by Morgan Miller plated Looser for the final margin.

Amy Beair was the winner on the mound, holding Delphos Jefferson to a pair of hits while fanning six.