SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

DELPHOS — A valiant comeback effort came up short, as the Lincolnview Lancers fell to Delphos Jefferson 7-5 on Monday.

It was the first Northwest Conference loss suffered by Lincolnview (11-2, 3-1) this season, while the Wildcats improved to 6-5 (4-0 NWC, T-1st with Crestview).

Delphos Jefferson jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, courtesy of an RBI triple by Darius Shurelds, a run scoring double by Tyler Shrider, and a run scored by Brennan Auer.

After a scoreless second inning, the Wildcats scored three more runs in the third on an RBI single by Tyler Bratton and a two-RBI triple by Darnell Simpson.

The Lancers got on the board in the top of the fifth when Thad Walker scored on a bases loaded walk to Jaden Youtsey, then a double by Gavin Carter plated Chayten Overholt, Brayden Evans and Youtsey. Carter went on to finish the game with three hits and four RBI.

An RBI triple by Caleb Lucas in the bottom of the fifth gave the Wildcats a 7-4 advantage, but the Lancers fought back in the top of the seventh. A two-out single by Carter scored Sam Myers, but Braxton Scalf retired Ethan Kemler to end the game.

Scalf went the distance, allowing nine hits while striking out six and walking five. Carter pitched 2.2 innings for Lincolnview and gave up six runs on five hits, striking out six and walking four. Chayten Overholt pitched the remainder of the game for the Lancers, allowing a run on two hits while striking out four.

The Lancers are scheduled to host Miller City today, and the Wildcats will entertain Columbus Grove on Thursday.