Gary W. Frysinger, 71 of Van Wert, died shortly after arrival at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert at 1:05 p.m. Monday, April 23, 2018.

He was born March 29, 1947 in Van Wert, the son of Jack Lee and Ruth E. (Pond) Frysinger Sr., who both survive in Van Wert. On December 18, 1971, he married Teresa K. (Habegger), who survives at the residence.

Gary retired as a police officer and bailiff for the Paulding Police Department and formerly worked and retired from Huffy Bicycle in Celina.

He was a 1966 graduate of Van Wert High School and attended Wright State University and the Paulding Police Academy. He was a former member of the Rockford Lions Club, and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Gary was a avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

Other survivors include three children, Susan K. (Jeff) Ford of Ohio City, and Jason W. Frysinger and Erin K. Frysinger, both of Van Wert; four grandchildren, Carson, Allie, and Nik Ford, and Jakeb Frysinger; two brothers, Jack Lee (Deborah) Frysinger Jr. of Naples, Florida, and Richard D. (Tina) Frysinger of Amelia; a brother-in-law, Kirk (Karen) Habegger of Decatur, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews and extended family.

Memorial services are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, April 27, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Visitation is scheduled from 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Parkway Athletic Boosters or a charity of the donor’s choice.