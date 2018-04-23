Donald E. Black, 78, of Van Wert, passed away at 6:10 a.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice.

He was born January 28, 1940, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a son of Kenneth and Mildred (Stevens) Black, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his daughter, Ruth Ann (Bruce) Dowler of Convoy; a stepson, Steve (Victoria) Gribler; a stepdaughter Pam Collins; three grandchildren, Grace, Sydney, and Hayden Dowler and several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren. He is also survived by his significant other, Karen Speakman.

His wife, Virginia “Ginny” Black, and a brother, Bob Black, also preceded him in death.

Don spent 15 years as a production employee of International Harvester in Fort Wayne and after that owned Don’s Den in Van Wert for many years. He served his country in the United States Air Force, spending most of his enlistment in the Philippines. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 and American Legion Post 178, both in Van Wert, Amvets Post 698 in Middle Point, and Elks Lodge 1197 in Van Wert.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 27, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Jody Harr officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, April 26, and an hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

The family has requested memorials to be directed to Van Wert Youth Baseball.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.comor emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.