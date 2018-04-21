Van Wert independent sports

Weather was perfect for a number of area high school baseball and softball games on Friday. Below is a recap of the games.

Shawnee 12 Van Wert 4 (softball)

Van Wert scored four runs in the third inning but it wasn’t enough, as the Lady Cougars were defeated by host Shawnee on Friday.

11 of Shawnee’s runs were scored in the middle three innings.

Laine Spoor and Katie Coplin each had a pair of hits, and Spoor, Coplin, Katie Dickson and Adrianna Grothause accounted for Van Wert’s runs.

The Lady Cougars (5-2, 2-1 WBL) will return to action Monday at Ottawa-Glandorf.

Crestview 17 Ada 2 five innings (softball)

The Lady Knights had innings of 4, 2,3 and 8, on the way to a five inning 17-2 NWC softball win over visiting Ada on Friday.

Lexi Gregory had three hits, including a double, a triple and five RBI for Crestview, Codi Miller had a double and two RBI, and Hannah Binnion had a home run. Olivia Cunningham finished with two RBI, and Caitlin O’Hagan, Ashley Call and Miller each had two hits.

Emma Bowen was the winning pitcher, going three innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out two and walking three. Kali Small finished the game and allowed a single run on one hit while striking out five and walking a pair.

Crestview (7-6, 3-2 NWC) will play Lincolnview on Monday.

Van Wert 11 Shawnee 3 (baseball)

Van Wert jumped out to a 3-1 first inning lead and cruised to an 11-3 Western Buckeye League baseball win at Shawnee on Friday.

Jonathan Lee and Jake Lautzenheiser each had a pair of hits for the Cougars, while Hayden Maples, Lawson Blackmore and Ryan Hollingsworth each finished with two RBI. Lee scored three runs and Maples and Jalen McCracken scored a pair of runs apiece.

Blackmore earned the win by allowing just three hits in five innings of work, while striking out nine and walking five. Maples was given credit for the save after giving up one run on one hit, striking out one and walking one in two innings.

The Cougars (4-2, 2-2 WBL) will play at Delphos St. John’s today.

Hicksville 1 Lincolnview 0 eight innings (baseball)

The Lancers suffered their first loss of the season, falling 1-0 on an error in the eighth inning at Hicksville on Friday.

Collin Overholt had two of Lincolnview’s four hits.

Gavin Carter pitched 4.2 innings and allowed one hit while striking out five and walking three. Chayten Overholt pitched the remaining 3.2 innings and gave up a run on four hits, while fanning two and walking one.

The Lancers (9-1) will play two at Fairview today.

Crestview 15 Continental 0 five innings

The Knights (7-2) had no trouble with Continental on Friday, posting a 15-0 five inning non-conference victory.

Cole Small held the Pirates to just one hit while striking out four in four innings. Derek Stout pitched the final inning and surrendered a hit, struck out one and walked one.

Offensively Riley Saylor led Crestview by going 2-2 at the plate, driving in three runs and scoring a pair. Griffin Painter and Charles Stefanek each had two hits and two RBI. Caden Hurless scored three runs and Brant Richardson added a pair.

The Knights will host Lima Central Catholic on Monday.