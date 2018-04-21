VW independent/submitted information

The American Red Cross has scheduled two Bloodmobile blood drives for early May: one at Lincolnview High School, 15945 Middle Point Road, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., and the other at Wesley Methodist Church, 551 Center St. in Van Wert, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Anyone at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent), who weighs at least 110 pounds and is in general good health can donate blood. Those seeking to do so should bring a positive form of identification (donor card or driver’s license, for example).

Call 800.733.2767 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Rapid Pass can be printed online at www.redcross.orgbefore coming to a bloodmobile.