VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert City-County DARE team will be having its upcoming 23rd annual DARE Golf Outing. The tournament will be held at Hickory Sticks Golf Club in Van Wert on Saturday, May 12, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The rain date for the tournament will be Sunday, May 20. The local Fraternal Order of Police lodge will host the outing again this year for DARE.

All proceeds from the tournament go back to the young people of the community by helping to fund their DARE schooling on the hazardous effects of drugs, alcohol, and violence. DARE also teaches youths important family values and other important issues that children will need throughout their lives. DARE is a self-funded program so it is through fundraisers like the golf outing that it is able to continue to help community young people.

There is a chance to win $10,000 with a hole-in-one at the Par 3 No. 4 hole. This is the 19th year Young’s Waste Service is sponsoring the hole-in-one contest. There are also three other bonus holes available for a chance to win prizes. Young’s Waste Service has been supporting the DARE program ever since the business opened because company owners feel the DARE program does make a difference in the community.

Fundraiser organizers are still looking for sponsors of other holes at a cost of $100. The donation will get a companies or organizations a sign with their business name on it posted at the golf hole. The cost to golf in the tournament is $60 per person. This includes golf, cart, door prizes, and lunch. Anyone interested in golfing or sponsoring a hole can contact Deputy Mike Biberstine at 419.238.3866 or Officer Greg Blackmore at 419.238.2462.

Also again this year, breakfast sandwiches will be available before the start of the tournament. The cost of the sandwiches is a free-will donation.