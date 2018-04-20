William Allen Feasby

William Allen “Bill” Feasby, 79, of Van Wert, died at 4:58 p.m. Thursday, April 19, 2018, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born August 7, 1938, in Van Wert, the son of William J. and Evelyn L. (Harden) Feasby, who both preceded him in death. On August 5, 1996, he married Alice (Rempfer) Feasby, and she survives.

Bill is also survived by a son, Timothy (Rhonda) Feasby of Sherwood; two stepdaughters, Penny (Charlie) Buckmaster and Jennifer Holmes, both of Spencerville; two sisters, Sandra Drees of Fort Wayne and Sue Murray of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Kyle Feasby, Patrick (Hannah) Holmes, Cody (Kylee) Holmes, Skyler (fiancée Shania Johnson) Holmes, and Conner Holmes; three great-grandchildren, Isabelle Campbell, Charlotte Mae Holmes, and Bennett Holmes; and three nieces.

A son, Joseph W. Feasby, also preceded him in death.

He retired as agent and owner of Bill Feasby-State Farm Insurance in Van Wert after more than 50 years of service. He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, and the Van Wert and Sebring, Florida, Moose and Elks lodges. Bill was an avid golfer in both Ohio and Florida.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 24, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. William Haggis officiating.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 23, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

