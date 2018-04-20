Van Wert independent sports

Crestview 8 Ada 2

The Lady Knights scored three runs in the first and four more in the fifth, on the way to an 8-2 victory over Ada.

Kali Small and Lexi Gregory paced the Crestview attack, with Small going 2-2 with a triple and three RBI, while Gregory went 3-4, including two doubles and two RBI. Olivia Skelton, Hannah Binnion and Caitlin O’Hagan each drove in a run for the Lady Knights.

Victoria Lichtensteiger was the winning pitcher, giving up nine hits while striking out five.

Crestview (6-6, 2-2 NWC) will host Kalida today.

Allen East 5 Lincolnview 4

Visiting Allen East scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to edge Lincolnview 5-4.

Trailing 4-3, Lakin Bashman singled home Gracie Young, then a two out RBI single scored Bashman, which proved to be the winning run.

Allen East opened the game with a run, but Destiny Coil’s first inning single plated Lakin Brant and Lana Carey, and gave the Lady Lancers a 2-1 lead.

A third inning triple by Alivia Craig scored Miller and tied the game at two, and Miller’s RBI double in the sixth gave the Mustangs a 3-2 advantage, but Lincolnview regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Brant scored on an error, then Alena Looser cross home plate on a grounder by Carly Wendel.

Brant finished with two of Lincolnview’s four hits. Winter Boroff took the loss, allowing all five runs on 11 hits, while striking out seven and walking three.

The loss dropped Lincolnview’s record to 4-4 (0-2 NWC).