VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has scheduled the following highway projects for next week:

Van Wert County

Ohio 66 over U.S. 30, northwest of Delphos, will close April 30 for 21 days for bridge repair. Westbound traffic detoured to U.S. 30, to Middle Point Wetzel Road, and back to Ohio 66. Eastbound traffic detoured onto U.S. 30 to Lincoln highway to Ohio 66. Work is being performed by Bluffton Paving, Bluffton.

U.S. 30, between the Indiana state line and Ohio 49 north will be restricted to one lane in both directions through the work zone for a rehabilitation project that will include resurfacing and concrete joint repair. Work is being performed by the Shelly Company of Findlay.

U.S. 30 will be restricted to one lane in both directions through the work zone for minor pavement smoothing in the following locations. Work will last approximately one week. Work will be performed by the Shelly Company of Findlay.

Between the Indiana state line and U.S. 224, north of Convoy

Between Lincoln Highway and Middle Point Wetzel Road, north of Middle Point

U.S. 30, between the Indiana state line and the Allen County line will be restricted to one lane in both directions through temporary work zones for bridge sweeping. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

U.S. 127, from the southern Van Wert city limit to the Mercer County line, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for sealing of pavement cracks. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

Ohio 697, just west of the city of Delphos, will close April 23 for approximately two days for a railroad repair. Traffic detoured onto Ohio 116, Ohio 81, and Ohio 66, back to Ohio 697. Work is being performed by the Chicago, Fort Wayne, and Eastern Railroad. (see map)

Van Wert-Decatur Road, between U.S. 224 and Shannon Street, just west of Van Wert, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for pavement milling and resurfacing. Work will begin April 25 and will continue for approximately three weeks. Work is being performed by the Shelly Company of Findlay.

Berm repair will restrict traffic to one lane in various locations along the following routes throughout the eastern and northern parts of Van Wert County: Ohio 66, Ohio 116, Ohio 697, U.S. 127, and U.S. 224.

Paulding County

U.S. 30, between the Indiana state line and Ohio 49 north, is restricted to one lane in both directions through the work zone for a rehabilitation project which includes resurfacing and concrete joint repair. Work will continue through summer. Work is being performed by the Shelly Company of Findlay.

Ohio 637, between Road 118 and Road 138, northwest of Melrose, closed April 18 for approximately 75 days for ditch relocation. The project also includes the relocation of a 72-inch pipe beneath County Road 126 to match the flow of the new ditch. Traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 613 and Ohio 66 back onto Ohio 637. Work is being performed by VTF Excavation of Celina. (see map)

County Road 11 under U.S. 24, just east of the Indiana state line, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for the repair of a retaining wall. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Work is being performed by Vernon Nagel Inc. of Napoleon.

Putnam County

Ohio 66, between County Road R and Township Road R-23, south of Ottoville, closed April 16 for the replacement of two culverts. The project is scheduled to last until Wednesday, April 25. Traffic is detoured onto U.S. 224, Ohio 189 and Ohio 190, back onto Ohio 66.Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage. (see map)