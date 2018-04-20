SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Lincolnview improved to 9-0 (3-0 Northwest Conference) with an easy five inning 14-0 victory over Allen East on Thursday.

Freshman Collin Overholt led the Lancers by going 2-2 with four RBI and a run scored, while Chayten Overholt, Jaden Youtsey, Gavin Carter and Ethan Kemler each finished with two RBI.

“Offensively, we hit the ball well today, with 11 hits spread out throughout the lineup,” Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw said. “Youtsey had two big triples and Kemler had a deep double to the left center fence. (I’m) Also proud of the guys for continuing to run the bases well.”

Five of Lincolnview’s runs came in the bottom of the first. Chayten Overholt scored on a single by Carter, Brayden Evans scored an error, Youtsey scored a wild pitch, then a double by Collin Overholt plated Carter and Kemler.

The Lancers scored seven more runs in the second inning. A triple to center field by Youtsey allowed Chayten Overholt and and Evans, then Youtsey scored on a single by Carter. Collin Overholt clubbed a double that allowed Carter and Creed Jessee to cross home plate. Chayten Overholt increased Lincolnview’s lead to 12-0 with a double that scored younger brother Collin and Braxton Fox.

Lincolnview’s final two runs came in the third, when Kemler’s double plated Youtsey and Carter.

Youtsey and Walker combined for the win, allowing just four hits, walking one and striking out nine.

“I was happy with the two pitchers on the mound combining for the shutout,” Fishpaw said. “Jaden Youtsey started the game and gave us two good innings and junior Thad Walker came in and did a nice job of mowing down the Mustang offense the final three innings.”

The Lancers will play at Hicksville today.