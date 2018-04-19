William G. Meyers

William G. “Bill” Meyers, 76, of Van Wert, died shortly after arrival at Van Wert County Hospital at 5:21 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

He was born May 6, 1941, in Delphos, the son of Melvin J. and Helen M. (Kerman) Meyers, who both preceded him in death. On August 27, 1966, he married Diane K. (Doepker) Meyers, who survives at the residence

William retired from Teleflex Corporation in Van Wert (1966-2002) and then drove tour bus for Buckeye Charter for 10 years. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. He was a 1959 graduate of Delphos St. John’s High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany.

Survivors include his wife, Diane; two sons, Troy G. Meyers (Tyanne Fonseca) of Gulf Port, Mississippi, and Jeffrey S. (Tracy) Meyers of Van Wert; a daughter, Michelle L. (Shawn) Gorman of Van Wert; 10 grandchildren, Amanda (Allen) Knapp, Lauren Meyers, and Dottie Fonseca, Kaylee Meyers, Whitney Meyers, and Cassidy Meyers, Courtney (Shane) Williams, Carter Gorman, Olivia Gorman, and Cole Gorman; one great-grandson, Hunter; two brothers, Daniel Meyers of Fort Jennings and Tom Meyers (Deb) Kindler of Roanoke, Indiana; three sisters, Carole Herman of Columbus, Mary (Richard) Banta of Cocoa Beach, Florida, and Margee (Tony) Mesker of Delphos; and many nieces and nephews.

Two brothers, Richard Meyers and James Meyers; and a sister, Janice Richardson, also preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 23, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Keith Stripe officiating. Burial will be held at a later date, with military honors rendered by American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, April 22, and from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Monday at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert,

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

