Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert fell to perennial Western Buckeye League tennis power Shawnee 5-0 on Wednesday.

Shawnee’s Michael Rutter topped Van Wert’s Michael Etter 6-1, 6-1, and Isaac Hanover defeated Kannen Wannemacher by the same score at second singles. At third singles, Jackson Schaaf beat Michael Hellman 6-0, 6-0.

Storm Pierce and Kaden Thomas lost their first doubles match 1-6, 4-6 to Harsha Battula and Carter Schaaf, and Nick Carter and Nathan Ruger fell at second doubles 3-6, 2-6 to Alex Rudzinski and Chris Paysen.

Van Wert fell to 0-5 (0-4 WBL).