DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Fort Wayne, Indiana, man who was sentenced to prison on a drug-related charge was one of 11 people who appeared for criminal hearings so far this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Nathan Egly, 32, was sentenced to 16 months in prison on a charge of possession of heroin, a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield also gave Egly credit for 73 days served awaiting sentencing.

Johnny Ray Bowersock, 53, of Van Wert, was given 180 days in jail, with 100 days of that suspended and credit given for 40 days served, along with two years of community control, on a charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. As part of his community control, he must have a license and insurance to drive, and undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments, and any treatment recommended.

Two people were also arraigned on Wednesday in Common Pleas Court.

Justin Murphy, 30, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of assault and one count of vandalism, each a felony of the fifth degree. A $10,000 cash or commercial surety bond was set in the case and a pretrial conference scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 2.

Thomas Murphy, 26, of Gary, Indiana, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and operating a vehicle while impaired, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was released on a personal surety bond and will appear for pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 9.

Also on Wednesday, two people on Wednesday entered changes of pleas in Common Pleas Court.

Justin Landis, 23, of New Haven, Indiana, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of breaking and entering, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 30.

Kelly Alvarez Jr., 23, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of receiving stolen property and trespass in a habitation, both felonies of the fourth degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and Alvarez will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. May 30.

A third change of plea was taken on Tuesday.

Joshua Bunker, 23, of Van Wert, pleaded guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with two counts of obstructing official business, both felonies of the fifth degree; one count of harassment by bodily substance, also a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of assault, a misdemeanor of the first degree. A presentence investigation has been ordered and sentencing set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 16.

Three hearings were held this past Monday.

Joshua Williams, 23, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by having a traffic offense and not reporting the offense to probation. He was sentenced to five years of community control under the same conditions as before, with the addition of a 60-day jail term. He must also not operate a motor vehicle without a valid license and insurance, and only then between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Brandi Runyon, 27, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to two counts of assault, both felonies of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation will be conducted and sentencing will be held at 9 a.m. May 16. Runyon also admitted to a bond violation by using alcohol and marijuana, and she was released again on a surety bond, but with frequent drug testing ordered.

Justin Reynolds, 27, of Van Wert, signed a waiver of his constitutional rights to a speedy trial and requested more time to prepare his case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday, May 7.

During a hearing on Wednesday, Joshua Sargent, 36, of Van Wert, requested, and was granted, a modification to his bond from a cash bond to a surety bond, effective Monday, April 23, with an added stipulation that he have no contact with the alleged victim in the case, and not be within 1,000 feet of that person. He also signed a time waiver and sought more time to prepare his case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 25.

One probation violation and two bond violation hearings were also heard on Wednesday.

Chad Fisher, 21, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing a drug test and failing to report to probation. He was given five years of community control under the same conditions as before, with the added stipulation that he serve 90 days in jail on inpatient treatment.

Brenden Bergman, 23, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and treatment in lieu of conviction program by failing a drug test. He was released on a surety bond, with regular drug testing ordered. Sentencing was set for 9 a.m. May 30.

Richard Bright, 49, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation. He was re-released on a surety bond with a pretrial conference set for 8 a.m. May 2.